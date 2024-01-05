Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Volatility At 3.69%, Should You Add A Position?

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) is -5.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.74 and a high of $19.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGAL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $1203.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.28% off the consensus price target high of $2260.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 93.37% higher than the price target low of $245.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.24, the stock is -6.20% and 9.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -3.22% at the moment leaves the stock 15.98% off its SMA200. GGAL registered 84.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.56%.

The stock witnessed a -3.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.36%, and is -8.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.52 and Fwd P/E is 26.60. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.83% and -15.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.88%).

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/22/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.43% this year

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.35M, and float is at 119.31M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. Cl E (BLX) that is trading 58.54% up over the past 12 months.Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) lies in the list of competitors of the Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR and is 51.85% higher over the same period from GGALBanco Bradesco S/A Pref ADR (BBD) is 23.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.