Here are the top Institutional holders of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) shares

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) is -2.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.80 and a high of $29.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATAT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $16.90, the stock is -0.06% and -6.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -12.15% off its SMA200. ATAT registered -12.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.22.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.94%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) has around 3255 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $535.34M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.91 and Fwd P/E is 15.92. Profit margin for the company is 11.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.19% and -42.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.03%).

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.08, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 1899.22% this year

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.56M, and Short Float at -.