Here are the top Institutional holders of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) shares

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) is 0.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.24 and a high of $9.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $9.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -17.69% lower than the price target low of $7.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.18, the stock is 0.98% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 17.52% off its SMA200. BBVA registered 48.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.22%.

The stock witnessed a -2.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.18%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 1.03% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) has around 115675 employees, a market worth around $53.53B and $64.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.84 and Fwd P/E is 6.52. Profit margin for the company is 12.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.12% and -3.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.81, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.62% this year

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.66B, and float is at 5.83B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) that is trading 34.73% up over the past 12 months.Banco de Chile ADR (BCH) lies in the list of competitors of the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR and is 15.49% higher over the same period from BBVAHSBC Holdings PLC ADR (HSBC) is 19.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.