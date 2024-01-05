Here are the top Institutional holders of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is -6.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.88 and a high of $279.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDNS stock was last observed hovering at around $257.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.36% off its average median price target of $295.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.76% off the consensus price target high of $315.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -2.37% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $255.92, the stock is -4.97% and -2.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 8.78% off its SMA200. CDNS registered 60.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.24.

The stock witnessed a -2.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.88%, and is -6.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $69.63B and $3.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.93 and Fwd P/E is 43.53. Profit margin for the company is 24.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.24% and -8.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.45%).

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.43, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.63% this year

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.68M, and float is at 269.44M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEVGAN ANIRUDH, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that DEVGAN ANIRUDH sold 99,886 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $263.20 per share for a total of $26.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that ZAMAN ANEEL (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 6,708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $264.10 per share for $1.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63494.0 shares of the CDNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, Cunningham Paul (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $269.16 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 86,316 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS).

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is trading 23.06% up over the past 12 months.Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) lies in the list of competitors of the Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and is 55.59% higher over the same period from CDNSPalo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 109.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.