Here are the top Institutional holders of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) is -5.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.65 and a high of $55.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $51.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.64% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.12% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.06, the stock is 1.73% and 20.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 30.07% off its SMA200. PLAY registered 43.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.42.

The stock witnessed a 19.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.59%, and is -7.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) has around 22748 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $2.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.79 and Fwd P/E is 11.65. Profit margin for the company is 5.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.33% and -8.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.22%).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.33, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.63% this year

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.41M, and float is at 39.50M with Short Float at 11.32%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulleady John, the company’s SVP, RE & Dev. SEC filings show that Mulleady John sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $36.40 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68312.0 shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Griffith Michael J (Director) sold a total of 6,470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $35.23 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33546.0 shares of the PLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Mulleady John (SVP, RE & Dev) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $43.31 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 68,312 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. Cl A (MDLZ) that is trading 10.71% up over the past 12 months.TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) lies in the list of competitors of the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc and is -17.77% lower over the same period from PLAYNathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) is 9.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.