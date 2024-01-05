Here are the top Institutional holders of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) is -3.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.34 and a high of $111.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GWRE stock was last observed hovering at around $105.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.93% off the consensus price target high of $131.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -31.11% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.89, the stock is 1.41% and 7.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 23.38% off its SMA200. GWRE registered 66.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$143.89.

The stock witnessed a 4.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.58%, and is -4.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has around 3415 employees, a market worth around $8.59B and $917.47M in sales. Fwd P/E is 60.12. Profit margin for the company is -7.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.83% and -5.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.23%).

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.81, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guidewire Software Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/05/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 178.26% this year

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.44M, and float is at 80.85M with Short Float at 3.23%.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hung Priscilla, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Hung Priscilla sold 2,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $104.64 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38131.0 shares.

Guidewire Software Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Cooper Jeffrey Elliott (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $104.68 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72844.0 shares of the GWRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Rosenbaum Michael George (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,239 shares at an average price of $103.79 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 249,795 shares of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE).

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Co. (DXC) that is trading -19.49% down over the past 12 months.Prism Technologies Group Inc. (PRZM) lies in the list of competitors of the Guidewire Software Inc and is -90.00% lower over the same period from GWREInternational Business Machines Corp. (IBM) is 14.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.