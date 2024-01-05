Here are the top Institutional holders of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) shares

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) is -2.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.34 and a high of $40.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JEF stock was last observed hovering at around $39.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.3% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -9.97% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.59, the stock is 2.61% and 10.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 16.32% off its SMA200. JEF registered 21.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.05%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) has around 5381 employees, a market worth around $8.33B and $7.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.07. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.70% and -3.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.71%).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.29% this year

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.13M, and float is at 153.56M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that STEINBERG JOSEPH S sold 134,217 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $35.79 per share for a total of $4.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.74 million shares.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that STEINBERG JOSEPH S (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 346,984 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $35.68 per share for $12.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.88 million shares of the JEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, STEINBERG JOSEPH S (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 225,311 shares at an average price of $35.87 for $8.08 million. The insider now directly holds 16,225,385 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading 7.25% up over the past 12 months.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) lies in the list of competitors of the Jefferies Financial Group Inc and is 11.40% higher over the same period from JEFHoulihan Lokey Inc. Cl A (HLI) is 30.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.