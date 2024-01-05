Here are the top Institutional holders of NB Bancorp Inc. (NBBK) shares

NB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NBBK) is 1.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.10 and a high of $14.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBBK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $13.61, the stock is 0.15% and 0.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 0.15% off its SMA200.

Distance from 52-week low is 3.89% and -4.02% from its 52-week high.

NB Bancorp Inc. (NBBK) Analyst Forecasts

NB Bancorp Inc. (NBBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.50M, and Short Float at -.

NB Bancorp Inc. (NBBK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jackson Angela, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jackson Angela bought 76 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $13.25 per share for a total of $1007.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76.0 shares.

NB Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Ayoub Paul J. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $14.00 per share for $70000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the NBBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Lynch Christopher R. (Director) acquired 125 shares at an average price of $14.12 for $1765.0. The insider now directly holds 19,125 shares of NB Bancorp Inc. (NBBK).