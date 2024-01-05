Here are the top Institutional holders of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) shares

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) is -3.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.06 and a high of $42.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NFE stock was last observed hovering at around $36.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.52% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -13.41% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.29, the stock is -3.32% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 17.50% off its SMA200. NFE registered 0.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.52.

The stock witnessed a -7.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.01%, and is -5.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) has around 577 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.08 and Fwd P/E is 7.86. Profit margin for the company is 17.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.81% and -13.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.16%).

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.91, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Fortress Energy Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 171.17% this year

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.80M, and float is at 104.60M with Short Float at 11.02%.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Catterall Desmond Iain, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Catterall Desmond Iain bought 4,734 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $26.54 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4734.0 shares.

New Fortress Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Jay Timothy W. (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $27.85 per share for $55700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32221.0 shares of the NFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Jay Timothy W. (Director) acquired 250 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $7000.0. The insider now directly holds 8,555 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE).