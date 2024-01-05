Here are the top Institutional holders of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) shares

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) is 1.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $5.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVOS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is -24.36% and -47.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 8.12% at the moment leaves the stock -51.31% off its SMA200. NVOS registered -54.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -38.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.13%, and is -12.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.91% over the week and 11.63% over the month.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $13.96M and $12.57M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -105.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.82% and -84.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.73%).

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) Analyst Forecasts

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.76M, and float is at 15.51M with Short Float at 4.74%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.