Here are the top Institutional holders of Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) shares

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) is -2.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.16 and a high of $26.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SVV stock was last observed hovering at around $17.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $16.88, the stock is 2.80% and 12.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -11.83% off its SMA200. SVV registered a loss of -25.96% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.03.

The stock witnessed a 9.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.81%, and is -3.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $1.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.24. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.14% and -37.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.39%).

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.11, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Savers Value Village Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/29/2024.

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.45M, and float is at 160.45M with Short Float at 5.05%.

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hunsinger T. Charles, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Hunsinger T. Charles bought 8,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $12.18 per share for a total of $98658.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8100.0 shares.

Savers Value Village Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 03 that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,885,415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 03 and was made at $16.79 per share for $115.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 134.66 million shares of the SVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 03, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 6,885,415 shares at an average price of $16.79 for $115.57 million. The insider now directly holds 134,659,188 shares of Savers Value Village Inc (SVV).