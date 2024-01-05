Here are the top Institutional holders of Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) shares

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) is 1.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.50 and a high of $95.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIMO stock was last observed hovering at around $59.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.03% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.52% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -5.9% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.48, the stock is 4.98% and 7.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 5.10% at the moment leaves the stock 4.84% off its SMA200. SIMO registered -2.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.02.

The stock witnessed a 6.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.95%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) has around 1643 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $636.97M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.65 and Fwd P/E is 18.73. Profit margin for the company is 8.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.22% and -34.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.15%).

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.44, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.73% this year

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.41M, and float is at 33.39M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) that is trading 67.45% up over the past 12 months.Intel Corp. (INTC) lies in the list of competitors of the Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR and is 70.07% higher over the same period from SIMOTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ADR (TSM) is 30.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.