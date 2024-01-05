Here are the top Institutional holders of Udemy Inc (UDMY) shares

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) is -12.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.17 and a high of $16.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UDMY stock was last observed hovering at around $13.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $12.94, the stock is -13.51% and -3.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 20.42% off its SMA200. UDMY registered 21.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.50%, and is -14.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Udemy Inc (UDMY) has around 1678 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $704.72M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.38% and -19.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.06%).

Udemy Inc (UDMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Udemy Inc (UDMY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.69, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Udemy Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.68% this year

Udemy Inc (UDMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.01M, and float is at 71.10M with Short Float at 6.32%.

Udemy Inc (UDMY) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Udemy Inc (UDMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bali Eren, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bali Eren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $14.11 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.69 million shares.

Udemy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that Venugopal Venu (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $14.11 per share for $56440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the UDMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Bali Eren (Director) disposed off 4,188 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $67008.0. The insider now directly holds 1,706,050 shares of Udemy Inc (UDMY).

Udemy Inc (UDMY): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) that is trading 65.51% up over the past 12 months.Coursera Inc. (COUR) lies in the list of competitors of the Udemy Inc and is 50.20% higher over the same period from UDMYSkillsoft Corp. (SKIL) is -45.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.