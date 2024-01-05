Here are the top Institutional holders of Vimeo Inc (VMEO) shares

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) is -3.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $5.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VMEO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $3.77, the stock is -3.28% and 3.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 0.14% off its SMA200. VMEO registered 8.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.28.

The stock witnessed a 2.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.33%, and is -5.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has around 1236 employees, a market worth around $629.06M and $417.23M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.94. Profit margin for the company is 1.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.04% and -27.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.18%).

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vimeo Inc (VMEO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vimeo Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.99% this year

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.19M, and float is at 143.71M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Vimeo Inc (VMEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Munson Gillian, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Munson Gillian bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $3.77 per share for a total of $75414.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.