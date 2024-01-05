Here are the top Institutional holders of Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) shares

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) is 7.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.30 and a high of $63.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCC stock was last observed hovering at around $62.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.39% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.36% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -31.46% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.73, the stock is 10.89% and 21.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 5.44% at the moment leaves the stock 51.35% off its SMA200. HCC registered 109.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.30.

The stock witnessed a 14.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.35%, and is 5.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) has around 854 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.60 and Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is 27.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.93% and 3.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.55%).

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.33, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warrior Met Coal Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.73% this year

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.65M, and float is at 51.29M with Short Float at 6.08%.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Stephen D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Williams Stephen D. sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $45.60 per share for a total of $3.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21393.0 shares.

Warrior Met Coal Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Chopin Brian M (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,816 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11187.0 shares of the HCC stock.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group Ltd. ADR (BHP) that is trading 5.15% up over the past 12 months.American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) lies in the list of competitors of the Warrior Met Coal Inc and is -6.43% lower over the same period from HCC