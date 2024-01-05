Here are the top Institutional holders of Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) shares

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) is -5.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.46 and a high of $81.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WAL stock was last observed hovering at around $62.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.64% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -28.98% lower than the price target low of $48.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.36, the stock is 0.64% and 18.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 42.29% off its SMA200. WAL registered 6.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.46%.

The stock witnessed a 13.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.69%, and is -7.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has around 3365 employees, a market worth around $6.83B and $4.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.91 and Fwd P/E is 7.90. Profit margin for the company is 20.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 735.92% and -23.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.28%).

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.24, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Alliance Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.83% this year

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.91M, and float is at 107.79M with Short Float at 6.07%.

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LATTA ROBERT P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LATTA ROBERT P sold 5,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $56.07 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2996.0 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD (Director) bought a total of 2,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $25.79 per share for $63830.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2475.0 shares of the WAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Bruckner Tim R (CBO for Regional Banking) disposed off 1,750 shares at an average price of $73.16 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 20,244 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL).

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) that is trading 16.17% up over the past 12 months.Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) lies in the list of competitors of the Western Alliance Bancorp and is -15.71% lower over the same period from WALNational Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) is -15.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.