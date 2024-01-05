Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is 6.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.57 and a high of $145.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALL stock was last observed hovering at around $145.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.5% off its average median price target of $146.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.16% off the consensus price target high of $171.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -65.0% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.50, the stock is 6.22% and 10.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 26.41% off its SMA200. ALL registered 8.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84.

The stock witnessed a 7.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.24%, and is 7.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Allstate Corp (ALL) has around 54500 employees, a market worth around $38.86B and $55.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.57. Profit margin for the company is -3.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.65% and 2.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Allstate Corp (ALL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allstate Corp (ALL) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.08, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allstate Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -114.59% this year

Allstate Corp (ALL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 263.00M, and float is at 259.83M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Allstate Corp (ALL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Allstate Corp (ALL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pintozzi John C, the company’s SVP, Controller, and CAO. SEC filings show that Pintozzi John C sold 4,662 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $137.70 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13711.0 shares.

Allstate Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Prindiville Mark Q (EVP & Chief Risk Officer – AIC) sold a total of 10,951 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $135.43 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18677.0 shares of the ALL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Pintozzi John C (SVP, Controller, and CAO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $134.79 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 13,711 shares of Allstate Corp (ALL).

Allstate Corp (ALL): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progressive Corp. (PGR) that is trading 23.93% up over the past 12 months.Travelers Cos. Inc. (TRV) lies in the list of competitors of the Allstate Corp and is 2.66% higher over the same period from ALLHartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is 6.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.