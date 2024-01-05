Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX)

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX) is -8.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.28 and a high of $59.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.33% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -9.14% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.20, the stock is -5.58% and 0.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -17.77% off its SMA200. CGNX registered -20.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.16.

The stock witnessed a -0.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.83%, and is -9.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Cognex Corp. (CGNX) has around 2441 employees, a market worth around $6.58B and $880.31M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.08 and Fwd P/E is 39.36. Profit margin for the company is 17.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.44% and -35.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.16%).

Cognex Corp. (CGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognex Corp. (CGNX) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.63, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognex Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.47% this year

Cognex Corp. (CGNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.63M, and float is at 171.74M with Short Float at 2.44%.

Cognex Corp. (CGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cognex Corp. (CGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALIAS PATRICK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ALIAS PATRICK sold 4,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $49.53 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cognex Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that ALIAS PATRICK (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $49.50 per share for $29700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, KRANTZ THEODOR (Director) disposed off 854 shares at an average price of $48.04 for $41026.0. The insider now directly holds 35,500 shares of Cognex Corp. (CGNX).

Cognex Corp. (CGNX): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) that is trading -88.94% down over the past 12 months.Hurco Cos. (HURC) lies in the list of competitors of the Cognex Corp. and is -17.73% lower over the same period from CGNXZebra Technologies Corp. Cl A (ZBRA) is -2.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.