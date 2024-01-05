Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR)

Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) is -6.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.29 and a high of $60.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $40.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $40.60, the stock is -4.89% and 8.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 6.88% off its SMA200. COHR registered 16.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.73.

The stock witnessed a 3.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.43%, and is -9.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Coherent Corp (COHR) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $6.15B and $4.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.68. Profit margin for the company is -8.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.43% and -32.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.73%).

Coherent Corp (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherent Corp (COHR) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coherent Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.84% this year

Coherent Corp (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.48M, and float is at 147.65M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Coherent Corp (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Corp (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koeppen Christopher, the company’s Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Koeppen Christopher sold 1,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 26 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $86400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68662.0 shares.

Coherent Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Xia Howard H. (Director) sold a total of 3,440 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $42.80 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44916.0 shares of the COHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Eng Julie Sheridan (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 9,901 shares at an average price of $40.01 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 23,701 shares of Coherent Corp (COHR).

Coherent Corp (COHR): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Inc. (GLW) that is trading -11.95% down over the past 12 months.Lightpath Technologies Inc. Cl A (LPTH) lies in the list of competitors of the Coherent Corp and is 5.83% higher over the same period from COHRViavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -9.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.