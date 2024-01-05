Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) is -7.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $31.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $13.22, the stock is -3.62% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -33.53% off its SMA200. DRVN registered -51.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.71.

The stock witnessed a -4.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.09%, and is -6.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $2.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.82. Profit margin for the company is -30.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.66% and -57.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.55%).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.55, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.47% this year

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.40M, and float is at 58.23M with Short Float at 6.29%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fitzpatrick Jonathan G., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. bought 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $23.76 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.33 million shares.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Ferrera Gary W (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $24.23 per share for $96920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63101.0 shares of the DRVN stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) that is trading -19.23% down over the past 12 months.Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) lies in the list of competitors of the Driven Brands Holdings Inc and is 11.78% higher over the same period from DRVNMonro Inc. (MNRO) is -38.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.