Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG)

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) is -3.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $123.17 and a high of $194.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FERG stock was last observed hovering at around $184.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.41%.

Currently trading at $186.47, the stock is 0.07% and 9.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 19.95% off its SMA200. FERG registered 44.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.61.

The stock witnessed a 10.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.20%, and is -3.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $38.05B and $29.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.16 and Fwd P/E is 17.46. Profit margin for the company is 6.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.39% and -3.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.78%).

Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferguson Plc. (FERG) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferguson Plc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/05/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.89% this year

Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.00M, and float is at 202.84M with Short Float at 0.94%.

Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Insider Activity

A total of 141 insider transactions have happened at Ferguson Plc. (FERG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 87 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy Kevin Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Murphy Kevin Michael sold 641 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $164.94 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Ferguson Plc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Graham Ian T. (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 387 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $164.95 per share for $63858.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5854.0 shares of the FERG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Schlicher Jake () disposed off 288 shares at an average price of $164.93 for $47580.0. The insider now directly holds 7,047 shares of Ferguson Plc. (FERG).