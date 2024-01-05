Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH) is 312.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $26.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LBPH stock was last observed hovering at around $22.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.45%.

Currently trading at $24.85, the stock is 249.09% and 333.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing 10.94% at the moment leaves the stock 288.75% off its SMA200. LBPH registered 410.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 276.52%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.05.

The stock witnessed a 527.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 442.58%, and is 282.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.31% over the week and 13.02% over the month.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $592.92M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 590.28% and -6.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.28%).

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.03% this year

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.86M, and float is at 17.11M with Short Float at 3.40%.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.