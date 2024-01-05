Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) is -8.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $7.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MBI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is 0.19% and 37.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 48.01% off its SMA200. MBI registered 2.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 48.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.43.

The stock witnessed a 72.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.45%, and is -8.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $286.38M and $94.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -431.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.49% and -23.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.87%).

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MBIA Inc. (MBI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MBIA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.76% this year

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.85M, and float is at 43.49M with Short Float at 5.70%.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at MBIA Inc. (MBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VAUGHAN RICHARD C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VAUGHAN RICHARD C sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $6.08 per share for a total of $18240.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85184.0 shares.

MBIA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that VAUGHAN RICHARD C (Director) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $6.31 per share for $75720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88184.0 shares of the MBI stock.

MBIA Inc. (MBI): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading 22.29% up over the past 12 months.Teijin Ltd. ADR (TINLY) lies in the list of competitors of the MBIA Inc. and is -3.06% lower over the same period from MBIOld Republic International Corp. (ORI) is 22.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.