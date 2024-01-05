Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)

Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) is -2.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.71 and a high of $21.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.35% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 7.24% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.77, the stock is -15.69% and -9.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -1.41% off its SMA200. NEO registered 73.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$43.66.

The stock witnessed a -17.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.90%, and is -23.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $574.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.06% and -25.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.23%).

Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.46, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neogenomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.72% this year

Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.91M, and float is at 125.91M with Short Float at 7.20%.

Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olivo Alicia C, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Olivo Alicia C sold 2,669 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $18.39 per share for a total of $49083.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37140.0 shares.

Neogenomics Inc. (NEO): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) that is trading -9.02% down over the past 12 months.Radnet Inc. (RDNT) lies in the list of competitors of the Neogenomics Inc. and is 90.37% higher over the same period from NEOLaboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) is 9.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.