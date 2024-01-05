Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO)

Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) is -10.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $9.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $5.11, the stock is -10.55% and -5.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -20.81% off its SMA200. OLO registered -22.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.98%, and is -12.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Olo Inc (OLO) has around 712 employees, a market worth around $838.96M and $215.07M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.80. Profit margin for the company is -23.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.24% and -43.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.44%).

Olo Inc (OLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olo Inc (OLO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.86, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olo Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.23% this year

Olo Inc (OLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.05M, and float is at 104.32M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Olo Inc (OLO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Olo Inc (OLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Panama Diego, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Panama Diego sold 13,293 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $5.78 per share for a total of $76835.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Olo Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Glass Noah H. (CEO) sold a total of 8,338 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $5.78 per share for $48205.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the OLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Benevides Peter J. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,898 shares at an average price of $5.78 for $45633.0. The insider now directly holds 357,792 shares of Olo Inc (OLO).

Olo Inc (OLO): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) that is trading 126.22% up over the past 12 months.DoorDash Inc. (DASH) lies in the list of competitors of the Olo Inc and is 99.24% higher over the same period from OLODelivery Hero SE (DHER) is -48.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.