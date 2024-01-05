Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR) is -8.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.13 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PYCR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $19.81, the stock is -7.89% and -5.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -13.92% off its SMA200. PYCR registered -18.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.33.

The stock witnessed a -10.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.91%, and is -8.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $577.98M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.88. Profit margin for the company is -14.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.65% and -27.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.24, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paycor HCM Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.72% this year

Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.54M, and float is at 68.69M with Short Float at 11.80%.

Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pride Aggregator, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Pride Aggregator, LP sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $20.65 per share for a total of $103.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107.18 million shares.

Paycor HCM Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that ANTE ADAM BROOKS (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $21.10 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the PYCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Corr Jonathan (Director) disposed off 7,260 shares at an average price of $20.43 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 21,496 shares of Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR).