Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) is -8.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $7.94, the stock is -6.88% and -6.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -21.33% off its SMA200. PLTK registered -8.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.52.

The stock witnessed a -4.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.44%, and is -7.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $2.92B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.21 and Fwd P/E is 9.35. Profit margin for the company is 11.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.75% and -38.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.08, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playtika Holding Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.79% this year

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 363.60M, and float is at 50.63M with Short Float at 8.03%.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chau On, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chau On sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $11.89 per share for a total of $4.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79.91 million shares.

Playtika Holding Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 27 that Chau On (10% Owner) sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 27 and was made at $12.26 per share for $3.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80.31 million shares of the PLTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 26, Chau On (10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $12.23 for $2.45 million. The insider now directly holds 80,610,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK).

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK): Who are the competitors?

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) lies in the list of competitors of the Playtika Holding Corp and is 9.06% higher over the same period from PLTKTake-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is 49.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.