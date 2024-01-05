Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) is 11.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.51 and a high of $79.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTA stock was last observed hovering at around $38.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35% off its average median price target of $80.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.69% off the consensus price target high of $129.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.07% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.39, the stock is 7.72% and 11.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 6.18% at the moment leaves the stock -24.67% off its SMA200. PRTA registered -24.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.44.

The stock witnessed a 14.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.80%, and is 6.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.81% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $140.98M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.67% and -49.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.69%).

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.33, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prothena Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.77% this year

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.10M, and float is at 50.47M with Short Float at 11.52%.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker Karin L, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Walker Karin L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $37.19 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Prothena Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Walker Karin L (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $34.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PRTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, Walker Karin L (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $41.04 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA).

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amarin Corp. PLC ADR (AMRN) that is trading -40.07% down over the past 12 months.Alkermes PLC (ALKS) lies in the list of competitors of the Prothena Corporation plc and is 13.60% higher over the same period from PRTAAlnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is -14.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.