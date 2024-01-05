Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX) is 1.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.59 and a high of $157.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DGX stock was last observed hovering at around $139.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.81% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -2.6% lower than the price target low of $137.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $140.56, the stock is 2.56% and 4.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 4.58% off its SMA200. DGX registered -9.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.67%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $15.80B and $9.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.09 and Fwd P/E is 15.51. Profit margin for the company is 8.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.53% and -10.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.98%).

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.42, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.47% this year

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.44M, and float is at 111.48M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Doherty Catherine T., the company’s SVP, Regional Businesses. SEC filings show that Doherty Catherine T. sold 5,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $140.55 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67810.0 shares.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 4,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $140.55 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38527.0 shares of the DGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Doherty Catherine T. (SVP, Regional Businesses) disposed off 717 shares at an average price of $140.63 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 67,810 shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX).

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) that is trading 11.31% up over the past 12 months.IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) lies in the list of competitors of the Quest Diagnostics, Inc. and is 7.17% higher over the same period from DGXCentene Corp. (CNC) is -1.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.