Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM)

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) is -3.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.15 and a high of $11.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is -7.65% and -9.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -40.45% off its SMA200. RUM registered -30.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.43.

The stock witnessed a -4.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.54%, and is -6.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

Rumble Inc (RUM) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $80.53M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -109.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.58% and -61.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.87%).

Rumble Inc (RUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rumble Inc (RUM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rumble Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1240.00% this year

Rumble Inc (RUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.47M, and float is at 64.22M with Short Float at 14.68%.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rumble Inc (RUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milnes Ryan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Milnes Ryan sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $4.35 per share for a total of $4.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36491.0 shares.

Rumble Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Milnes Ryan (Director) sold a total of 1,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $4.65 per share for $5.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36491.0 shares of the RUM stock.