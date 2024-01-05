Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY)

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) is -3.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.31 and a high of $100.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONY stock was last observed hovering at around $92.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $15875.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.55% off the consensus price target high of $20050.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 99.09% higher than the price target low of $10000.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.05, the stock is -0.52% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 2.06% off its SMA200. SONY registered 18.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.06.

The stock witnessed a 6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.28%, and is -3.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.92% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) has around 113000 employees, a market worth around $112.25B and $88.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.05 and Fwd P/E is 16.33. Profit margin for the company is 7.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.77% and -9.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sony Group Corporation ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.29% this year

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 0.13%.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sharp Corp. ADR (SHCAY) that is trading -8.71% down over the past 12 months.Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) lies in the list of competitors of the Sony Group Corporation ADR and is 51.65% higher over the same period from SONYPanasonic Holdings Corp. ADR (PCRFY) is 22.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.