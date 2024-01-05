Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is -7.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.09 and a high of $82.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $63.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -35.13% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.51, the stock is -4.16% and 8.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -7.90% off its SMA200. TRU registered 7.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.27%, and is -8.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 12200 employees, a market worth around $12.30B and $3.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.28. Profit margin for the company is -6.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.89% and -23.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.74%).

TransUnion (TRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransUnion (TRU) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.57, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransUnion is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.95% this year

TransUnion (TRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.70M, and float is at 192.82M with Short Float at 3.16%.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MONAHAN THOMAS L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MONAHAN THOMAS L bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $57.46 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19071.0 shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that Zukauckas Linda (Director) bought a total of 2,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $43.62 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7781.0 shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 02, CHAOUKI STEVEN M (President, US Markets & CI) disposed off 1,276 shares at an average price of $71.43 for $91145.0. The insider now directly holds 56,860 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading -4.09% down over the past 12 months.Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) lies in the list of competitors of the TransUnion and is -26.66% lower over the same period from TRU