Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB) is -3.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.61 and a high of $25.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOMB stock was last observed hovering at around $24.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.83% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.36% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.41, the stock is -1.31% and 7.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 9.50% off its SMA200. HOMB registered 8.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.15%.

The stock witnessed a 3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.74%, and is -4.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) has around 2774 employees, a market worth around $4.93B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.75 and Fwd P/E is 13.15. Profit margin for the company is 31.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.45% and -5.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.22%).

Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Home Bancshares Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.27% this year

Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.43M, and float is at 187.30M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hickman James Pat, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hickman James Pat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $25.38 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Home Bancshares Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Hickman James Pat (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $25.41 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60930.0 shares of the HOMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Hickman James Pat (Director) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $25.03 for $2503.0. The insider now directly holds 11,590 shares of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB).

Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cadence Bank (CADE) that is trading 14.10% up over the past 12 months.BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) lies in the list of competitors of the Home Bancshares Inc and is -17.78% lower over the same period from HOMBProsperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is -11.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.