Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Volatility At 2.56%, Should You Add A Position?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -3.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.94 and a high of $6.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.04% off the consensus price target high of $8.45 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 12.64% higher than the price target low of $6.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.32, the stock is 0.90% and 11.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 8.76% off its SMA200. HBM registered 4.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.30%, and is -6.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2241 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 180.95 and Fwd P/E is 7.43. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.03% and -16.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.52%).

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.36, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.57% this year

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 348.91M, and float is at 348.24M with Short Float at 3.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper & Gold Corp. (WRN) that is trading -27.63% down over the past 12 months.Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) lies in the list of competitors of the Hudbay Minerals Inc. and is 29.26% higher over the same period from HBMTaseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) is -12.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.