Imax Corp (IMAX) Volatility At 1.86%, Should You Add A Position?

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) is -0.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.77 and a high of $21.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMAX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.03% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.99, the stock is -3.28% and -9.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -17.36% off its SMA200. IMAX registered 1.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.18.

The stock witnessed a -8.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.65%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Imax Corp (IMAX) has around 779 employees, a market worth around $818.60M and $386.87M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.70 and Fwd P/E is 17.71. Profit margin for the company is 6.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.52% and -31.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.81%).

Imax Corp (IMAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Imax Corp (IMAX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Imax Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 1413.91% this year

Imax Corp (IMAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.15M, and float is at 44.53M with Short Float at 7.06%.

Imax Corp (IMAX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PABLO CALAMERA, the company’s CTO & EVP. SEC filings show that PABLO CALAMERA sold 3,516 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $18.98 per share for a total of $66734.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30813.0 shares.

Imax Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that GELFOND RICHARD L (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $20.95 per share for $2.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the IMAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Weissman Kenneth Ian (Deputy GC & Corp. Secretary) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $21.12 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 17,558 shares of Imax Corp (IMAX).

Imax Corp (IMAX): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Series A (WBD) that is trading 4.51% up over the past 12 months.Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) lies in the list of competitors of the Imax Corp and is -15.62% lower over the same period from IMAXWalt Disney Co. (DIS) is -1.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.