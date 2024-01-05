Intuit Inc (INTU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is -6.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $370.62 and a high of $631.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INTU stock was last observed hovering at around $591.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.32% off its average median price target of $625.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.17% off the consensus price target high of $700.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -24.86% lower than the price target low of $470.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $586.82, the stock is -2.90% and 4.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 18.25% off its SMA200. INTU registered 50.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.65.

The stock witnessed a 2.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.40%, and is -6.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Intuit Inc (INTU) has around 18200 employees, a market worth around $164.27B and $14.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.23 and Fwd P/E is 30.96. Profit margin for the company is 17.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.33% and -7.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.07%).

Intuit Inc (INTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuit Inc (INTU) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.67, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuit Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.87% this year

Intuit Inc (INTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.42M, and float is at 271.92M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Intuit Inc (INTU) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at Intuit Inc (INTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vazquez Raul, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vazquez Raul sold 1,631 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $622.92 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Intuit Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Goodarzi Sasan K (CEO, President, and Director) sold a total of 93,641 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $569.02 per share for $53.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65324.0 shares of the INTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Aujla Sandeep (EVP and CFO) disposed off 34 shares at an average price of $568.62 for $19333.0. The insider now directly holds 1,132 shares of Intuit Inc (INTU).

Intuit Inc (INTU): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 72.65% up over the past 12 months.Paychex Inc. (PAYX) lies in the list of competitors of the Intuit Inc and is 3.05% higher over the same period from INTUOracle Corp. (ORCL) is 21.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.