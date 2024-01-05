Inuvo Inc (INUV) Volatility At 13.32%, Should You Add A Position?

Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV) is 20.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $0.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INUV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $0.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $0.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is 45.69% and 79.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 7.57% at the moment leaves the stock 93.32% off its SMA200. INUV registered 115.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.47.

The stock witnessed a 68.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.74%, and is 46.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.32% over the week and 10.39% over the month.

Inuvo Inc (INUV) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $70.37M and $70.34M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.01%. Distance from 52-week low is 315.31% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.01%).

Inuvo Inc (INUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inuvo Inc (INUV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inuvo Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.91% this year

Inuvo Inc (INUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.14M, and float is at 120.11M with Short Float at 0.41%.

Inuvo Inc (INUV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Inuvo Inc (INUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Inuvo Inc (INUV): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) that is trading 58.23% up over the past 12 months.eBay Inc. (EBAY) lies in the list of competitors of the Inuvo Inc and is -1.32% lower over the same period from INUVMarchex Inc. Cl B (MCHX) is -20.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.