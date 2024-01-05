Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) is -3.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.17 and a high of $31.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JHG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.29% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -32.05% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.05, the stock is -0.05% and 9.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 9.21% off its SMA200. JHG registered 20.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.15.

The stock witnessed a 8.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.99%, and is -4.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has around 2181 employees, a market worth around $4.81B and $2.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.45. Profit margin for the company is 15.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.00% and -7.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.84%).

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.73, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Janus Henderson Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.78% this year

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.35M, and float is at 164.52M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOGO GEORGINA, the company’s Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that FOGO GEORGINA sold 5,043 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $27.35 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Janus Henderson Group plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Hughes Brennan A. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,874 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $26.69 per share for $50010.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4570.0 shares of the JHG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Sheehan Anne (Director) acquired 332 shares at an average price of $27.11 for $9000.0. The insider now directly holds 332 shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG).

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Ltd. ADR (NOAH) that is trading -21.08% down over the past 12 months.Nomura Holdings Inc. (NRSCF) lies in the list of competitors of the Janus Henderson Group plc and is 15.45% higher over the same period from JHG