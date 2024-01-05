Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) is 8.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $15.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KURA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.76% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -48.86% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.63, the stock is 23.43% and 50.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 3.78% at the moment leaves the stock 45.78% off its SMA200. KURA registered 29.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.45%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.87.

The stock witnessed a 53.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.78%, and is 9.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.93% and 0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.08%).

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.21, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kura Oncology Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.51% this year

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.31M, and float is at 65.81M with Short Float at 16.73%.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Malley Thomas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Malley Thomas bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Kura Oncology Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that DALE STEPHEN (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 9,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $13.88 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27675.0 shares of the KURA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, FLOWERS KIRSTEN (CCO & Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 1,906 shares at an average price of $13.89 for $26474.0. The insider now directly holds 20,605 shares of Kura Oncology Inc (KURA).

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ADR (OPHLY) that is trading -15.57% down over the past 12 months.Omeros Corp. (OMER) lies in the list of competitors of the Kura Oncology Inc and is 5.94% higher over the same period from KURA