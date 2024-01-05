Lazard Inc. (LAZ) Volatility At 4.15%, Should You Add A Position?

Lazard Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) is 7.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.82 and a high of $43.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAZ stock was last observed hovering at around $37.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $37.55, the stock is 10.23% and 22.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 18.63% off its SMA200. LAZ registered 7.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $108.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.16%, and is 6.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Lazard Inc. (LAZ) has around 3402 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $2.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.14. Profit margin for the company is -4.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.43% and -13.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.96%).

Lazard Inc. (LAZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lazard Inc. (LAZ) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lazard Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.23% this year

Lazard Inc. (LAZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.95M, and float is at 83.08M with Short Float at 3.21%.

Lazard Inc. (LAZ): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading 7.25% up over the past 12 months.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) lies in the list of competitors of the Lazard Inc. and is 11.40% higher over the same period from LAZTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is 49.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.