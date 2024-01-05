Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Volatility At 2.32%, Should You Add A Position?

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -4.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.36 and a high of $96.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $80.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.69% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.9% off the consensus price target high of $143.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -17.21% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.36, the stock is -0.90% and -5.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -7.12% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered 0.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.08.

The stock witnessed a -6.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.48%, and is -3.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $11.30B and $981.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.19 and Fwd P/E is 9.12. Profit margin for the company is 67.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.95% and -20.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.04%).

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.12% this year

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.96M, and float is at 116.11M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WELSH JOHN E III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WELSH JOHN E III sold 4,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $83.74 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3917.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that MAFFEI GREGORY B (President/CEO) sold a total of 1,135 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $92.02 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) disposed off 6,419 shares at an average price of $77.59 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 12,274 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) that is trading 59.09% up over the past 12 months.Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) lies in the list of competitors of the Liberty Broadband Corp and is 58.23% higher over the same period from LBRDKAmazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is 73.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.