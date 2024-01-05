Magna International Inc. (MGA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is -5.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.71 and a high of $68.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGA stock was last observed hovering at around $55.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $87.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.97% off the consensus price target high of $109.37 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 26.54% higher than the price target low of $75.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.81, the stock is -2.34% and 2.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 1.63% off its SMA200. MGA registered -2.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.20.

The stock witnessed a -0.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.06%, and is -6.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) has around 168000 employees, a market worth around $15.98B and $41.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.42 and Fwd P/E is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is 2.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.48% and -19.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.17%).

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.19, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magna International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.15% this year

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.93M, and float is at 267.71M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Magna International Inc. (MGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) that is trading 24.67% up over the past 12 months.Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) lies in the list of competitors of the Magna International Inc. and is 15.76% higher over the same period from MGABorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is -7.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.