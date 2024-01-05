New Big Money Means Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) is -2.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.57 and a high of $240.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $229.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $230.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.15% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -28.09% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $230.56, the stock is -0.02% and 6.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 27.48% off its SMA200. ANET registered 90.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.00.

The stock witnessed a 7.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.94%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has around 3612 employees, a market worth around $71.73B and $5.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.37 and Fwd P/E is 31.77. Profit margin for the company is 33.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.33% and -4.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.00%).

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arista Networks Inc (ANET) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.81, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arista Networks Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.09% this year

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.89M, and float is at 253.40M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 243 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 157 and purchases happening 86 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giancarlo Charles H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Giancarlo Charles H sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $230.28 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64946.0 shares.

Arista Networks Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that Taxay Marc (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 1,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $234.00 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, McCool John F (Chief Platform Officer) disposed off 416 shares at an average price of $234.00 for $97344.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc (ANET): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading 32.58% up over the past 12 months.Silicom Ltd. (SILC) lies in the list of competitors of the Arista Networks Inc and is -61.50% lower over the same period from ANETHP Inc. (HPQ) is 4.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.