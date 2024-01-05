New Big Money Means Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE: BHIL) is -4.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHIL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -7.70% and -27.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 10.05% at the moment leaves the stock -79.17% off its SMA200. BHIL registered -93.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.91.

The stock witnessed a -24.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.85%, and is -5.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 13.90% over the month.

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) has around 575 employees, a market worth around $34.70M and $455.93M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.09% and -94.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.52%).

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Benson Hill Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.36% this year

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.67M, and float is at 115.83M with Short Float at 6.52%.

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fundler Yevgeny, the company’s Chief Legal Officer/Corp Secty. SEC filings show that Fundler Yevgeny sold 18,872 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $0.15 per share for a total of $2831.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41375.0 shares.

Benson Hill Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that Molly Montgomery (Director) sold a total of 8,484 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $0.33 per share for $2813.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74529.0 shares of the BHIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, Bennett Bruce Tyler (President, Ingredients) disposed off 4,615 shares at an average price of $0.33 for $1530.0. The insider now directly holds 38,701 shares of Benson Hill Inc (BHIL).