New Big Money Means Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) is -10.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $3.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is 6.16% and 32.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -3.74% at the moment leaves the stock 60.46% off its SMA200. DHC registered 409.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.68.

The stock witnessed a 30.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.19%, and is -11.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 8.37% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 422.62% and -15.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.88%).

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.69M, and float is at 215.86M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PORTNOY ADAM D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PORTNOY ADAM D. bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $3.07 per share for a total of $6.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23.25 million shares.

Diversified Healthcare Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that PORTNOY ADAM D. (Director) bought a total of 1,992,259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $3.03 per share for $6.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.25 million shares of the DHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, PORTNOY ADAM D. (Director) acquired 2,011,256 shares at an average price of $2.87 for $5.78 million. The insider now directly holds 19,257,760 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC).