New Big Money Means J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) is 1.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.33 and a high of $163.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJM stock was last observed hovering at around $129.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.11% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -19.11% lower than the price target low of $108.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.64, the stock is 3.87% and 10.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -6.50% off its SMA200. SJM registered -19.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.70.

The stock witnessed a 14.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.91%, and is 2.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $13.65B and $8.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.61. Profit margin for the company is -0.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.85% and -21.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.09%).

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.82, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J.M. Smucker Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.86% this year

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.40M, and float is at 103.50M with Short Float at 4.76%.

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marshall Tucker H, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Marshall Tucker H sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $124.53 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10126.0 shares.

J.M. Smucker Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that AMIN TARANG (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $125.05 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the SJM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Held Amy C (Chief Transformation Officer) disposed off 9,917 shares at an average price of $143.80 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 5,972 shares of J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM).

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nestle S.A. (NESN) that is trading -10.60% down over the past 12 months.Mondelez International Inc. Cl A (MDLZ) lies in the list of competitors of the J.M. Smucker Co. and is 10.71% higher over the same period from SJMKraft Heinz Co. (KHC) is -8.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.