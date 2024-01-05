New Big Money Means L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) is -1.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.25 and a high of $219.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LHX stock was last observed hovering at around $209.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.29%.

Currently trading at $207.53, the stock is 0.81% and 7.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 10.29% off its SMA200. LHX registered 0.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.83.

The stock witnessed a 4.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.71%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $39.34B and $18.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.68 and Fwd P/E is 15.84. Profit margin for the company is 7.96%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.50% and -5.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.87%).

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.92, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

L3Harris Technologies Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.29% this year

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.61M, and float is at 188.56M with Short Float at 1.13%.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZOISS EDWARD J, the company’s Pres., Space & Airborne Sys. SEC filings show that ZOISS EDWARD J sold 4,742 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $190.00 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27183.0 shares.

L3Harris Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 05 that ZOISS EDWARD J (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) sold a total of 30,077 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 05 and was made at $173.63 per share for $5.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31923.0 shares of the LHX stock.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include RTX Corp. (RTX) that is trading -15.34% down over the past 12 months.Boeing Co. (BA) lies in the list of competitors of the L3Harris Technologies Inc and is 19.49% higher over the same period from LHXLockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) is -4.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.