New Big Money Means Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is -0.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $17.70, the stock is 6.12% and 9.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 1.62% off its SMA200. LBTYA registered -10.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.92%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $7.00B and $7.41B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.92% and -19.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.20%).

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.88, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.48% this year

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.92M, and float is at 164.87M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CURTIS MIRANDA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CURTIS MIRANDA sold 31,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $16.20 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99699.0 shares.

Liberty Global Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that ROMRELL LARRY E (Director) sold a total of 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $17.55 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28209.0 shares of the LBTYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, BRACKEN CHARLES H R (EVP & CFO) disposed off 52,577 shares at an average price of $19.51 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 4,436 shares of Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA).

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. Cl A (CHTR) that is trading 3.96% up over the past 12 months.Rogers Communications Inc. Cl B (RCI) lies in the list of competitors of the Liberty Global Ltd and is -1.00% lower over the same period from LBTYA