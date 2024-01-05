New Big Money Means Linde Plc. (LIN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Linde Plc. (NASDAQ: LIN) is -0.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $302.17 and a high of $434.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIN stock was last observed hovering at around $408.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $408.59, the stock is -0.01% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 7.90% off its SMA200. LIN registered 28.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.92%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.96% over the week and 1.26% over the month.

Linde Plc. (LIN) has around 65010 employees, a market worth around $198.12B and $32.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.76 and Fwd P/E is 26.51. Profit margin for the company is 18.44%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.22% and -5.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.48%).

Linde Plc. (LIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Linde Plc. (LIN) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.41, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Linde Plc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year

Linde Plc. (LIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 492.46M, and float is at 476.56M with Short Float at 0.83%.

Linde Plc. (LIN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durbin Sean, the company’s Executive VP, North America. SEC filings show that Durbin Sean sold 1,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $387.63 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8149.0 shares.

Linde Plc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Bichara Guillermo (Exec VP& Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 12,484 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $386.53 per share for $4.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27161.0 shares of the LIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, ANGEL STEPHEN F (Director) disposed off 39,695 shares at an average price of $391.62 for $15.55 million. The insider now directly holds 369,611 shares of Linde Plc. (LIN).

Linde Plc. (LIN): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include C3.ai Inc. (AI) that is trading 158.00% up over the past 12 months.Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) lies in the list of competitors of the Linde Plc. and is -10.46% lower over the same period from LINDow Inc. (DOW) is 2.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.