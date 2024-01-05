New Big Money Means Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is -2.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $286.58 and a high of $516.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LULU stock was last observed hovering at around $498.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.02% off its average median price target of $520.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.69% off the consensus price target high of $610.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -98.4% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $496.00, the stock is -0.17% and 10.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 26.52% off its SMA200. LULU registered 53.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.53.

The stock witnessed a 7.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.02%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $62.59B and $9.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.11 and Fwd P/E is 34.77. Profit margin for the company is 10.89%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.08% and -3.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.35%).

Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) is a “Overweight”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.87, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lululemon Athletica inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.57% this year

Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.20M, and float is at 110.10M with Short Float at 4.05%.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCDONALD CALVIN, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MCDONALD CALVIN sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $497.50 per share for a total of $12.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73793.0 shares.

Lululemon Athletica inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that FRANK MEGHAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,553 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $500.00 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8381.0 shares of the LULU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, NEUBURGER NICOLE (Chief Brand Officer) disposed off 705 shares at an average price of $500.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 3,996 shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU).

Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nike Inc. Cl B (NKE) that is trading -15.19% down over the past 12 months.